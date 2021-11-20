Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

"The India Story Is Being Written And Defined By Indians": I&B Minister Anurag Thakur At The 52nd International Film Festival Of India

"India can captivate the world by narrating India's story. The story of a rising, powerful, vibrant billion ready to lead the world the Indian way. Further, the film and entertainment industry has huge employment opportunities as we leapfrog into the digital era of content filmmaking and not forget about film archiving for the future generations.": Anurag Thakur

"The India Story Is Being Written And Defined By Indians": I&B Minister Anurag Thakur At The 52nd International Film Festival Of India | Outlook

Trending

"The India Story Is Being Written And Defined By Indians": I&B Minister Anurag Thakur At The 52nd International Film Festival Of India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:39:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:39 pm

Addressing the inaugural session of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, made a pitch for India's transformation into a world cinema destination and also becoming a global hub for post-production of films.

 He further elucidated that with India's unique combination of connectivity, culture and commerce, the country was poised to become the epicenter of the global cinematic ecosystem. "We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially of regional cinema, by scaling up regional festivals," the minister said. "We aim to make India the world's post-production hub by leveraging the immense tech talent among our skilled youth. We aim to make India the hub for world cinema. A destination for films and festivals and the most favored place for filmmakers and film lovers,".

Thakur's speech followed a glittering lamp lighting ceremony that saw a host of dignitaries, including the Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan share the stage with actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini, celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi, southern actress and politician Khushbu Sundar, and the general secretary of the Film Federation of India, Ravi Kottarakara.

Related Stories

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

The minister said India was in a position to capitalize on the young people engaged in filmmaking. These young people, he pointed out, were "the powerhouse for fresh content creation and new narratives". He further said that "the media and entertainment sector builds on three unique propositions India offers. Abundant and competent labor, ever-growing consumption expenditure and a diverse culture and linguistic heritage. Where else in the world do you have this powered by the extensive footprint of mobile, internet and digitalization?"

Answering his own rhetorical question, the minister emphatically said: "With this unique combination of connectivity, culture and commerce, India is poised to be the epicenter of this cinematic ecosystem. Today, the India story is being written and defined by Indians."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Anurag Thakur India Goa Film Festivals
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement