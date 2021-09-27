Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Terming Amazon East India Company 2.0 Serious: Congress

The Congress said the charges made by the RSS linked weekly are ‘serious and cannot be ignored’.

Terming Amazon East India Company 2.0 Serious: Congress
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.(image: Twitter)

Trending

Terming Amazon East India Company 2.0 Serious: Congress
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T17:06:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 5:06 pm

A day after RSS-linked weekly "Panchjanya" dubbed Amazon as "East India Company 2.0", the Congress on Monday said whatever the Sangh says is “irrelevant”.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the allegations against the US e-commerce company are “serious and cannot be ignored”.

"The issue of Amazon is a serious one and it merits everybody's attention. The allegations against Amazon are very serious and they cannot be ignored," he said.

Asked about the comments of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Khera said, "What the RSS says about Amazon is irrelevant because there is a duet going on between the RSS and the BJP.

"We have seen that duet and they stand exposed in the farmers' agitation. We have seen the dubious role played by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh as it has not come in support of the farmers even for one day in the last 10 months."

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The Congress leader said "nobody takes what the RSS says seriously anymore, because they do not speak the language in national interest, they talk in the interest of the BJP."

Amazon was dubbed as "East India Company 2.0" by "Panchjanya", which has also alleged that the firm has paid crores of rupees in bribes for favourable government policies.

In its latest edition, which will hit the stands on October 3, the RSS-linked weekly has carried a cover story that is highly critical of Amazon.

"Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon," the article titled "East India Company 2.0" reads.

Claiming that Amazon wants to establish its monopoly in the Indian market, it says, "For doing so, it has started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens." (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pawan Khera New Delhi RSS Amazon East India Company
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from

Read More from Outlook

There Is A Method To The Madness In Opposition’s Demand For A Caste Census

There Is A Method To The Madness In Opposition’s Demand For A Caste Census

Sajjan Kumar / Non-BJP parties hoping to stall the massive shift of OBCs towards the Hindutva brigade. But there are gains too for the BJP if it plays its cards well.

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Harish Manav / Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on the physical hearings, bus services have come to a standstill.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement