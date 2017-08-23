Tata Ventures Into EV Charging Infrastructure

Tata Group, as we all know, is a large enterprise and is a big deal in India. It has several subsidiaries under its nameplate and one of them is Tata Power. In a bid to stomp ahead of the competition and be future-ready, it has now ventured into setting up an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in India. The company has installed its first electric vehicle charging station at Tata Power Receiving Station in Vikhroli, Mumbai. It was set up in collaboration with Mass-Tech Controls Pvt. Ltd.

On this milestone, Anil Sardana, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud and happy with the launch of Electrical Vehicle Charging stations as Tata Power continues to set a high standard in adopting sustainable practices by using innovative technology, providing customers access to energy-efficient processes. We are moving towards clean power for all and it is our endeavor to provide best of the solutions for our country to achieve a greener tomorrow”.

Customers who drive an all-electric car, such as the Mahindra e2oPlus, can charge their cars at any time. While the company hasn’t shared any technical data on what kind of charging speed or power the charging station has, we believe that it will surely juice up the car quicker when compared to the time consumed by our normal household plug point. The charger can also monitor the car battery charging status and units consumed while charging a car.

This is the first step by the homegrown company to help India achieve its super ambitious target of electrifying transportation by 2030. In due course, Tata plans to set up several charging stations across Mumbai and is already in discussion with various stakeholders.

