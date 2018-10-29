Tata Tiago Vs Tiago JTP: Major Differences

Tata has launched the Tiago JTP in India with a price tag of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, the JTP version is Rs 1.18 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Tiago petrol, which is priced at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As the Tiago JTP is essentially a performance-oriented version of the Tiago, let’s compare and find out how these two are different.

Variants

Where the standard Tiago is available in five variants -- XB, XE, XM, XT and XZ -- the Tiago JTP is available in a single variant only.

Aesthetics

To justify its sporty character, Tata has given the JTP hatchback a bunch of cosmetic changes inside-out.

On the outside, it features wider and larger 15-inch alloys (instead of 14-inch), new dual barrel projector headlamps (like the new Tigor), sportier-looking front and rear bumpers, side skirts, contrasting ORVM covers, glossy black roof, a rear spoiler and JTP badges on the front grille, front fender and on the tailgate.

On the inside as well the sporty theme is quite evident. Instead of the grey-black interior of the standard Tiago, the JTP version gets an all-black cabin. Other discrete changes include red accents on AC vents, updated fabric upholstery with JTP branding and leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrast red stitching.

Dimensions

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Tiago JTP is almost identical to standard Tiago. Like the latter, it is 3746mm long and 1647mm wide. However, it sits 4mm lower. Tiago JTP’s ground clearance is 166mm compared to Tiago’s 170mm.

Mechanicals

The standard Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre 85PS/114Nm petrol engine with a 5-speed MT.

The Tiago JTP, on the other hand, gets a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine. It makes 114PS and 150Nm torque. In Nexon, the same turbocharged petrol engine makes 110PS and 170Nm.

Like the standard Tiago, the Tiago JTP also gets a 5-speed MT but Tata says the gearbox has been optimised.

Apart from the new engine, Tata says the Tiago JTP also features a retuned suspension and a recalibrated steering for better handling.

Features

As far as features are concerned, the Tiago JTP shares the equipment list with the standard Tiago XZ save for the 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the pre-facelift Tata Tigor. The Tiago XZ instead gets a Harman ConnectNext infotainment system. Like the standard Tiago the JTP version gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, tilt adjustable steering, height adjustable driver seat, manual AC and steering mounted controls.

Price

For a premium of Rs 1.18 lakh over the standard top-spec Tiago petrol, the Tigo JTP gets a more powerful engine (29PS/36Nm more), updated aesthetics and a new 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Tiago JTP is more of an emotional offering than a practical one and if we look at it from that perspective, we think the premium is worth the performance that’s on offer.

Source: cardekho.com