Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Tata Steel Bags Five Awards At The 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference

At the coveted 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference, private steel major Tata Steel won five prestigious awards for systematic application of Value Engineering.

Tata Steel Bags Five Awards At The 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference
Tata Steel Bags Five Awards At The 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference | Outlook

Trending

Tata Steel Bags Five Awards At The 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T19:09:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 7:09 pm

Indian Value Engineering Society (INVEST)  conferred Tata Steel the prestigious “Handa Golden Key Award” for excellence in systematic application of Value Engineering at Engineering and Projects at the conference held on November 20th and 21st.

The company has also been awarded the “Mohta Award” for best Value Engineering case study in India for improvement in plant layout of Briquette Plant at Tata Steel Kalinganagar and bagged two “Commendation Awards” for value study of optimization of Programmable Logic Controllers at Cold Rolling Mill at Jamshedpur and using 'Risk' as a value element and expected value as a method for value measurement to build resilience in projects.

Another award, Fellowship of INVEST (FINVEST) has been awarded to Surya Prakash Prabhaker based on his technical competency, outstanding accomplishment and distinct contribution in promoting Value Management in India.

Related Stories

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Avneesh Gupta, Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects, Tata Steel said: “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us in Tata Steel. Our Quality journey has been in progress for the last three decades and we have embedded the culture of continuous improvement. Tata Steel is observing November as Quality Month. The theme for the Quality Month 2021 is “GenQ: Next Generation of Quality”. The theme focuses on the next Generation Quality, to perfect the balance between people, processes and technology.

(With PTI Inputs)

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Jamshedpur Tata Steel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement