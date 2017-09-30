The Website
30 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:39 pm National News Analysis

Tata Motors CFO Ramakrishnan Retires

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
Tata Motors said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) C Ramakrishnan has retired with effect from on Saturday.

Consequently, he ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the company said Ravindra Pisharody, who has resigned, ceases to the Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from September 30.

In June, Pisharody had resigned from his role as head of the company's commercial vehicles division citing personal reasons.

He held the position of Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) since June 21, 2012, having joined Tata Motors as Vice President Commercial Vehicles (Sales and Marketing) in 2007.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Tata Group National News Analysis

