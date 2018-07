The Supreme Court on Monday refused a plea for allowing 'outsiders' to perform namaz at the historic Taj Mahal.

"The historic Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world, so it should be kept in mind that no Namaz will be offered there. There are other places where one can do that," the court said.

"People may offer prayers at other mosques also," the top court added.

