Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Strong Winds Cleans Up Delhi's Polluted Lungs

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices have reopened in Delhi

2021-11-29T20:11:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 8:11 pm

Delhi let out a breathe of respite as favorable wind speed improved the air quality decreasing the pollution level from severe to very poor

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 389. The city had recorded severe air quality for three days on the trot. Neighbouring Faridabad (276), Ghaziabad (365), Greater Noida (350), Gurgaon (395) and Noida (356) also saw a marginal improvement in air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department said favourable wind speed, up to 15 kmph, aided dispersion of pollutants during the afternoon.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled around 26.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday is likely to bring slight relief. Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 7, while CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi, Rai said after a review meeting with officials of departments concerned. He further notified that the government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution is being extended till December 18.

(With PTI Inputs)

Delhi Delhi - NCR Air Pollution Temperature
