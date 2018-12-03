﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Sri Lanka Court Puts Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Action On Hold

Sri Lanka Court Puts Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Action On Hold

Sri Lanka has been embroiled in a political crisis since October 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
Sri Lanka Court Puts Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Action On Hold
Twitter/ANI
Sri Lanka Court Puts Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Action On Hold
outlookindia.com
2018-12-03T17:05:16+0530
Related Stories

Political turmoil in Sri Lanka continues as the Court of Appeal on Monday issued an interim order restraining Mahinda Rajapaksa and members of his supposedly government from functioning as the Prime Minister, Cabinet and deputy ministers.

This came as the court was hearing a petition filed by 122 MPs challenging the former President and his government's continuation in office, Colombo Telegraph reported.

The court also served notice on respondents and directed them to show by what authority they hold office. The case will be taken up on December 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa called for a snap parliamentary election and said it was the only way the country could solve the ongoing political instability.

In a special statement released by his office, Rajapaksa invited all those who respected democracy to give a careful thought to holding a parliamentary election, as this would be the only way to end the present crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka has been embroiled in a political crisis since October 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa's party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, organized a mass activity in Colombo on Monday afternoon with hundreds of people calling for a snap parliamentary poll.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahinda Rajapaksa Ranil Wickremesinghe Maithripala Sirisena Colombo International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Sir, Jio Nahi Chal Raha', Photographer Tells Mukesh Ambani While Clicking His Family Picture
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters