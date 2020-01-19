Zlatan Ibrahimovic Chalks Up 150 Serie A Wins Record

January 19, 2020
Poshan
No player in the era of three points for a win has achieved 150 wins in fewer Serie A appearances than Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Omnisport 19 January 2020
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic grimaces during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Udinese, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
AP Photo
2020-01-19T23:32:46+0530
2020-01-19T23:32:46+0530

Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped Milan to a 3-2 victory over Udinese on Sunday to break yet another record.

Milan's success in Ibrahimovic's 222nd Serie A appearance made the veteran striker the fastest player to 150 wins in the Italian top flight in the three-points-for-a-win era - which started in 1994-95.

The 38-year-old was making only his third appearance since arriving at San Siro for his second spell at the club, as two goals from Ante Rebic and one from Theo Hernandez steered Milan to a third consecutive victory in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic has played for Juventus, Inter and Milan across the course of two decades in which he has won seven Scudettos, two of which were revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal.

He has achieved 150 wins in eight fewer matches than former Inter team-mate Esteban Cambiasso, and 10 fewer than Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Serie A Football

