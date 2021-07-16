Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI At Harare

Bangladesh secured a comfortable 220-run win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Haare. Now with two sides ready to lock horns in ODI, hosts Zimbabwe will be looking for a win. (More Cricket News)

The two sides last played in 2020 just before the COVID pandemic hit the world. Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe comprehensively with Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal scoring runs, notching up two centuries each.

Bangladesh will start as favourites. Zimbabawe also suffered a setback with their experienced duo of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine set to miss the opening match. Both had turned positive ahead of the one-off Test and were not included for the first ODI.

Brendan Taylor will be leading the side which also includes three uncapped players -- Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba and Dion Myers.

The three matches are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League with crucial points up for grabs.

Head-to-Head: Total matches played 75. Zimbabwe has won 28, while Bangladesh has won 47.

Match and telecast details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Date: July 16 (Friday), 2021

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

TV Telecast: Not on any channel in India but in Bangladesh fans can catch live action on Gazi TV, BTV and T Sports, In Zimbabwe the series will be shown live on ZBC TV

Live Streaming: FanCode (subscription required)

Full ODI Schedule

~ July 16, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM IST

~ July 18 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM IST

~ July 20, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM IST

Likely XIs:

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (C), Tinashe Kumunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Full Squads:

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Brendan Taylor (C), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatari, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam

