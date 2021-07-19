ZIM Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Three Wickets, Take Series

July 19, 2021
Bangladesh passed the victory target of 241 in the last over and finished on 242-7 to lead the series 2-0 with one game to play

19 July 2021
Shakib Al Hasan hit 96 not out to continue a brilliant series for him.
Bangladesh won the second one-day international against Zimbabwe by three wickets with five balls remaining to claim the series. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh passed the victory target of 241 in the last over and finished on 242-7 to lead the series 2-0 with one game to play.

Shakib Al Hasan hit 96 not out to continue a brilliant series for him. His five wickets in the first game saw him become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Shakib's unbeaten 69-run partnership with No. 9 Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) took Bangladesh home.

Zimbabwe had a chance when Bangladesh was 130-5 but couldn't keep the pressure on.

Wessley Madhevere made 56 in Zimbabwe's 240-9 in 50 overs. Captain Brendan Taylor scored 46.

Shakib also took two wickets with his left-arm spin to help Bangladesh's bowling effort.

The third ODI is on Tuesday.

(AP)

