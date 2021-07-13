Yashpal Sharma, Member Of 1983 World Cup Winning Team, Dies Of Heart Attack

Yashpal Sharma, 66, member of the India cricket team which won the 1983 World Cup has died of heart attack on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Sharma, played 37 Test, 42 ODIs and 160 first class matches. He was the second-highest run-getter for India at the 1983 World Cup. His best moment in the 1983 World Cup He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford

He made is Test debut against England at Lord’s in 1979, while his last Test match was against West Indies in 1983.

Yashpal made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Sialkot in 1978, while his last match was against England in Chandigarh in 1985.

Yashpal played 160 first-class matches scoring 8, 933 runs including 21 centuries.

Upon retirement Yashpal remained India's national cricket selector from 2003 to 2006. He became national selector again in 2008.

