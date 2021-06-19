WTC Final 2021, New Zealand vs India, Live Cricket Scores: Will Rain Force Change In India's Playing XI?

Will Friday's washout impact the playing strategies of the Indian and New Zealand cricket teams? The first-ever World Test Championship final 2021 has a reserve day to ensure full five days of cricket and if the Rain Gods allow play to start, then there is no reason why teams, especially India, will tamper with their Playing XI that was named on the eve of the WTC final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The Kiwis have not revealed their Playing XI and will only do so when the toss happens. According to the playing conditions, the reserve day could be utilised should the match not reach a result by the close of Day 5. The decision will be taken by the match officials. For now, it will be the waiting game for both teams. The weather forecast for Southampton, which is in the South East part of England, is not very bright. Rain is on the cards. World No. 1 New Zealand are fresh from a 1-0 series win against England while India start afresh after the IPL 2021 was suspended in May first week due to COVID in India. This will be India's first Test in a neutral venue and the 60th Test match against New Zealand and the first ever on English soil. India have won 21, lost 12 and drawn 26 in 59 previous Test matches played against the Kiwis. India have won three and lost two in last five Test matches played against the Blackcaps. The winners of this WTC final 2021 will take home USD 1.6 million, as well as the Test Championship Mace, while the losing team will get USD 800,000, The two teams will split the total prize money of USD 2.4 million if there is no result.

India fielding coach R Sridhar, who does not expect any changes to the XI named for the game in Southampton. And even if rain could change the tactics, Sridhar is confident that the selection can perform in any conditions. He said: “I think the XI which has been announced is an XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation.



"I think it is an XI which can play and perform on any given surface, in any given weather conditions. Having said that, the toss is not yet over, so if it needs to be taken, a decision will be taken at the time of the toss.”



For New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham, while there was understandable disappointment at not playing at all on day one, he admitted that it did not come as a huge surprise and praised the provision of a potential sixth day.



Latham said: “It’s disappointing - the rain today, it was forecast unfortunately, but it’s one of those things that as cricketers you need to adapt. It’s something we can’t control, it’s just about waiting and when we get the opportunity to come on, making sure we’re ready.



“The beauty of it is there is day six as well, so there is a little extra time that we can use then."

