England spinner Adil Rashid has said that on the basis of current form, he would pick Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam over Indian captain Virat Kohli. (More Cricket News)
While 31-year-old Kohli is widely rated as the current best batsmen in the world across formats, 25-year-old Babar has been hailed by commentators and experts as the next big thing in batting.
"Ahhh... it's a tough one. Well, it's a tough one. So you got to go on the current form... I think I got to go for Babar Azam on current form. I am taking form here...I say Babar Azam is in better form so I picked Babar Azam. But they both are world class players anyway," the leg-spinner, who won the World Cup in 2019, said during an interview with At the Crease TV.
Kohli has experienced a rare dip in form this year before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to all cricket action. He managed just 218 runs in 11 innings across formats in India's tour of New Zealand.
Babar, on the other hand, had scored a masterful 143 in the only Test he played this year against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. He was then in a fine run of form at the Pakistan Super League, scoring 345 runs at an average of 49.29 before the suspension of the league.
He was recently named as the new captain of Pakistan's ODI team. Babar, who was one of the world's leading batsmen across formats last year and already the T20 skipper, replaced wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.
(With agency inputs)
