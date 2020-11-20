With 23 Percent Increase In TV Viewership, Staggering 31.57 Million People Watched IPL 2020: Report

November 20, 2020
According to Star India, the data has been sourced from BARC India and the coverage in five regional languages --- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada has only helped the rise in IPL 2020 viewership

PTI 20 November 2020
Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma with the IPL trophy
Courtesy: BCCI
Star India, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League, claimed that there has been a 23 percent rise in TV viewership with a staggering 31.57 million average impressions during the marquee T20 event. (More Cricket News)

The data has been sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and the coverage in five regional languages --- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada has only helped the rise in viewership.

According to the channel, the recently-concluded edition saw an impressive viewership growth of 24 percent among women and 20 percent among children respectively.

"Season 13 witnessed innovative programming, world-class production - both remote and on-ground," said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE."

