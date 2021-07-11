Wimbledon 2021: Indian-American Samir Banerjee Enters Boys' Singles Final

Samir Banerjee, an Indian-American, reached the boys' singles final at the Wimbledon 2021. (More Tennis News)

The 17-year-old beat Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France in three sets to set up a final date with fellow American Victor Lilov.

Banerjee beat Sascha 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2 in little under two hours in their semi-final encounter. Banerjee is currently 19th in the ITF junior rankings.

His final clash Lilov will be the first all-American final since 2014. Lilov defeated China's Juncheng Shang 6-3, 6-1 in the other semi-final.

