July 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wimbledon 2021: Coco Gauff Reaches 4th Round, Meets Former Champion Angelique Kerber

Wimbledon 2021: Coco Gauff Reaches 4th Round, Meets Former Champion Angelique Kerber

Coco Gauff matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court

Agencies 03 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wimbledon 2021: Coco Gauff Reaches 4th Round, Meets Former Champion Angelique Kerber
Coco Gauff of the US celebrates winning the first set against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the women's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Wimbledon 2021: Coco Gauff Reaches 4th Round, Meets Former Champion Angelique Kerber
outlookindia.com
2021-07-03T20:56:53+05:30

Coco Gauff is back into the second week of Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)

The 17-year-old American matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times.

Gauff will face former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Monday.

In men's play, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene.

Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open era.

The 18-year-old Raducanu converted her third match point to beat veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. She is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu won eight straight games to take a 3-0 lead in the second set, then struggled to put away Cirstea. She failed to convert three straight break points in the next game, then was broken and missed another five break points at 4-3.

She needed another three attempts in the final game before Cirstea netted a forehand to end the match.

Deborah Jevans was the previous youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed.

Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Austrian Grand Prix: F1 Leader Max Verstappen Takes Pole; Lewis Hamilton 4th

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Coco Gauff Angelique Kerber Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos