The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday named Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar and talented Punjab batsman Shubman Gill as the replacements of suspended Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul.

The focus is clearly on the World Cup. With months ahead of the quadrennial tournament, drafting two unheralded players in the squad will not be read as mere replacements but as a continuation of the World Cup preparation.

So, how good are Shankar and Gill? Here's a look at their respective careers so far.

Shankar, 27, is already a capped player, having played five T20Is. The allrounder won the Man of the Match in just his second match, against Bangladesh, during the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka last year. Then he became a target for angry Indian fans for a slow knock in the final against the same opponents.

But he has been a regular in the India A side. And under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid, he has managed to consolidate his place as a finisher who can also bowl.

In the domestic circuit, Shankar has been a star performer for Tamil Nadu. In 41 First-Class matches, he has scored 2099 and taken 32 wickets. In 58 List-A matches, he has scored 1448 runs and taken 43 wickets.

In the recent tour of New Zealand, he scored 62 and 71 for India A in the first and third unofficial Tests, then scored 87 not out, 59 and 42 in the three List-A matches.

Gill, 19, has been hailed as the 'next big thing' in Indian cricket. The right-handed top-order batsman has also flourished under Dravid. He played a key role in India's U19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand.

In nine First-Class matches, the youngster has scored 1089 runs with three centuries and seven fifties, with a top score of 268. In 36 List A matches, he has scored 1529 runs with four centuries and seven fifties.

He was also a part of the India A team which toured New Zealand last year.

So, what are their chances of playing?

They are likely to warm the benches in Australia and New Zealand. But before the World Cup, Indian camp is likely to try some new combinations, and both of them should hope for some game time.