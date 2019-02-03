﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  West Indies Thrash England Again, Seal Test Series With A Match To Spare

West Indies Thrash England Again, Seal Test Series With A Match To Spare

England lost the series opener by 381 runs in Barbados.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2019
West Indies Thrash England Again, Seal Test Series With A Match To Spare
AP Photo
West Indies Thrash England Again, Seal Test Series With A Match To Spare
outlookindia.com
2019-02-03T08:35:05+0530

The West Indies revival continues...

Inspirational captain Jason Holder and Kemar Roach took four wickets each to dismiss England cheaply again, then opener John Campbell hit a six to end the visitors' misery in Antigua on Day 3 of the second Test early Sunday morning.

Thus the Windies registered their first win over England since 2009 and first at home against a side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012 as Holder's men cantered to a 10-wicket win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After taking a lead of 119 runs, a purposeful Windies pace attack toyed with England batsmen, who have collectively failed to apply on a demanding top. The visitors were dismissed twice in 103.1 overs for 187 and 132 all outs, and they were not playing Test cricket.

Chasing a 14-run target, Campbell hit James Anderson for a massive six off the first ball of the third over to complete the ritual even as a brave Alzarri Joseph, who was playing after his mother Sharon died in the early hours of Saturday, became the focus.

Earlier, Darren Bravo played hit an ultra-patient half-century to give the hosts the lead.

He was the lone West Indies batsman to fail in both innings of the match at Kensington Oval and made amends in a manner completely against his nature, his even 50 coming off 216 deliveries, the slowest-ever by a West Indies batsman in Test cricket in terms of balls faced.

England lost the series opener by 381 runs in Barbados.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jason Holder Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 6 Dead, Several Injured As 9 Coaches Of Seemanchal Express Derail Near Bihar's Vaishali, Rescue Ops Underway
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters