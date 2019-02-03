West Indies Thrash England Again, Seal Test Series With A Match To Spare

The West Indies revival continues...

Inspirational captain Jason Holder and Kemar Roach took four wickets each to dismiss England cheaply again, then opener John Campbell hit a six to end the visitors' misery in Antigua on Day 3 of the second Test early Sunday morning.

Thus the Windies registered their first win over England since 2009 and first at home against a side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012 as Holder's men cantered to a 10-wicket win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After taking a lead of 119 runs, a purposeful Windies pace attack toyed with England batsmen, who have collectively failed to apply on a demanding top. The visitors were dismissed twice in 103.1 overs for 187 and 132 all outs, and they were not playing Test cricket.

Chasing a 14-run target, Campbell hit James Anderson for a massive six off the first ball of the third over to complete the ritual even as a brave Alzarri Joseph, who was playing after his mother Sharon died in the early hours of Saturday, became the focus.

Earlier, Darren Bravo played hit an ultra-patient half-century to give the hosts the lead.

He was the lone West Indies batsman to fail in both innings of the match at Kensington Oval and made amends in a manner completely against his nature, his even 50 coming off 216 deliveries, the slowest-ever by a West Indies batsman in Test cricket in terms of balls faced.

England lost the series opener by 381 runs in Barbados.