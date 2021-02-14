West Brom 1-1 Manchester United: Title challenge slipping away as Solskjaer's men falter again

Manchester United dropped points in the Premier League for the fourth time in five matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw at rock-bottom West Brom, further denting their disappearing hopes of challenging Manchester City at the summit. (More Football News)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men extended their unbeaten run away from home to 19 matches, though it will be seen as another missed opportunity as United are left seven points adrift of City, who still have a game in hand.

United, as they have become accustomed to, fell behind thanks to Mbaye Diagne's controversial early opener, but the visitors equalised through Fernandes on the stroke of half-time, making this the first season since 2012-13 that they have netted 50 times after 20 league matches.

They continued to dominate proceedings in the second half but saw a penalty decision wiped out and former United prospect Sam Johnstone stunningly tipped a Harry Maguire header onto the post deep into stoppage time.

38 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 38 goals in his first 38 Premier League appearances (22 goals & 16 assists); only Andy Cole (46) was involved in more goals after as many games (33 goals & 13 assists). Gifted. pic.twitter.com/fhurXLI96K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

West Brom enjoyed stunning start as they went in front with less than two minutes played, Diagne's header from a Conor Gallagher cross allowed to stand despite the striker catching Victor Lindelof across the face with his hand.

Although their initial response was poor, the visitors were eventually rewarded for their pressure just before half-time, Luke Shaw digging out a cross from the byline that Fernandes volleyed into the top corner.

United looked set to edge in front when awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute, Semi Ajayi penalised for an apparent foul on Maguire, but the decision was overturned after a review.

Mason Greenwood replaced the anonymous Anthony Martial and quickly went close, his low effort well-saved by Johnstone, before Scott McTominay's shot on the rebound was blocked on the line by Kyle Bartley.

For all of United's pressure in the latter stages, two of the better chances fell for – and were wasted by – Diagne, before Johnstone produced a remarkable stop to deny Magure and consign United to another disappointing draw.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine