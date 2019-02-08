WATCH: Vijay Shankar Hits Bull's Eye From Long-On To Run Ross Taylor Out

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar produced a stunning fielding effort to run New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor out on Wednesday at Eden Park, Auckland.

In the 19th over of the New Zealand innings, Mitchell Santner played the last delivery, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, towards long-on. The Kiwis completed the first run quickly and dashed off for the second.

Shankar, fielding at long-on, hit the stumps at the non-striker's end as Taylor struggled to make the ground.

Watch it here:

bhuvi's anticipation_edit_0 from Captain Khaleel on Vimeo.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. They managed only 158/8 in their 20 overs. The hosts won the first on Wednesday at Wellington by 80 runs.