Shatri made his debut at Basin Reserve some 38 years ago.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2019
Screenshot: Twitter (@RaviShastriOfc)
outlookindia.com
2019-02-02T19:59:10+0530
India head coach Ravi Shastri got emotional on the eve of Sunday's ODI match against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Shatri, 56, made his debut at the venue some 38 years ago. And on Sunday, he will witness the action from the sidelines.

A "blessed" Shastri took to Twitter to express his gratitude with a video message:

Considered as one of the most flambouyant Indian cricketers, Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs in a career spanning more than a decade.

A right-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, Shastri scored close to seven thousand international runs beside taking 280 wickets for India.

India have already sealed the five-match ODI series after winning the first three matches. But the visitors will hope to end the series on a high after being pushed out of their comfort zone in the fourth match.

Ravi Shastri Wellington, New Zealand Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

