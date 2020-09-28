Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of RCB Vs MI In Dubai

With a close win and a heavy loss, Royal Challengers Bangalore face fast-improving Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli's RCB have one of the most fancied batting line-ups in IPL 2020 and if they have to challenge MI, it must come good. Live streaming of RCB vs MI will be available online. (SCHEDULE | STANDINGS | NEWS)

The RCB vs MI match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

RCB's bowling frailties were badly exposed by King's XI Punjab captain KL Rahul during his record century. Except Yuzvendra Chahal, the likes of Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav and Shivam Dubey have leaked runs and that is a major concern for the RCB camp. Kohli himself is upset with his batting form. He will like to make his 150th T20 match as captain special on Monday.

But Mumbai Indians are improving every day after their defeat in IPL 2020's first match against Chennai Super Kings. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been in good form while Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwari have played cameos in the middle overs. But more importantly, the bowlers are doing their jobs and Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding. Can Bumrah stop the RCB batsmen on Monday?

