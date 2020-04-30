April 30, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Indian Fans Fume As Australian TV Channel Names Ajit Agarkar In A Worst-Ever List

Indian Fans Fume As Australian TV Channel Names Ajit Agarkar In A Worst-Ever List

Ajit Agarkar, who was occasionally promoted up the batting order, played 26 Test, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, scoring 571, 1269 and 15 runs respectively

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Indian Fans Fume As Australian TV Channel Names Ajit Agarkar In A Worst-Ever List
Ajit Agarkar
File Photo
Indian Fans Fume As Australian TV Channel Names Ajit Agarkar In A Worst-Ever List
outlookindia.com
2020-04-30T17:28:06+0530

Ajit Agarkar's name is on the Lord's Honours Board, a feat many a great batsman would love to have achieved. Yet, the former India all-rounder found himself in the list of worst-ever tailenders list published by Fox Cricket, an Australian TV channel dedicated to the
Gentleman's Game. But, a look at the list tells that there was nothing noble in its effort to present an XI even for dubious distinctions. (More Cricket News)

And soon, Indian fans took to social media sites to defend Agarkar, who famously scored an unbeaten Test hundred against England at the home of cricket in 2002. His 109 not out almost saved the match for the visitors, a side that boasted some of the greatest batsmen in history.

In the ODIs, the right-handed batsman also had three fifties, including a 95 off 102 balls against the West Indies at Jamshedpur the same year.

His cause, however, was greatly damaged by a series of poor performances with the bat
against Australia -- seven consecutive ducks, five of those coming in one series Down
Under in 1999.

But still, he doesn't deserve to be in a list which has 'batsman' like Courtney Walsh,
Glenn McGrath, Chris Martin, etc. In the XI, Agarkar is the only batsman to average over 10 and also to have a century against his name.

Celebrated commentator wondered: "Agarkar? He has a test century! Got an odi 50 in 21 balls!"

Here are some more reactions, and fans have many more 'worthy' candidates for such a list:

Here is worst-ever tailenders XI, with each players' Test stats, as provided by Fox Cricket:

CHRIS MARTIN — New Zealand (123 runs at 2.36. High score of 12 not out. 36 ducks); COURTNEY WALSH — West Indies (936 runs at 7.54. High score of 30 not out. 43 ducks), GLENN MCGRATH — Australia (138 runs at 7.36. High score of 61. 35 ducks), MONTY PANESAR — England (220 runs at 4.88. High score of 26. 20 ducks), AJIT AGARKAR — India (571 runs at 16.79. High score of 109 not out. Nine ducks), JASPRIT BUMRAH — India (32 runs at 2.90. High score of 10 not out. Six ducks), PHIL TUFNELL — England (153 runs at 5.10. High score of 22 not out. 15 ducks), BRUCE REID — Australia (93 runs at 4.65. High score of 13. Six ducks), DEVON MALCOLM — England (236 runs at 6.05. High score of 29. 16 ducks), HENRY OLONGA — Zimbabwe (184 runs at 5.41. High score of 24. 14 ducks) and POMMIE MBANGWA — Zimbabwe (34 runs at 2.00. High score of 8. Nine ducks)

Agarkar played 26 Test, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, scoring 571, 1269 and 15 runs respectively.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Outbreak Will Not Affect Women's Sport: Ellyse Perry

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ajit Agarkar Harsha Bhogle Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos