Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa

VVS Laxman, along with the appointment of former Australia and England bowling coach Troy Cooley as the pace bowling coach of National Cricket Academy, was finalised during BCCI's Annual General Meeting in Kolkata.

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa
VVS Laxman is all set to take charge as the head of National Cricket Academy. | File Photo

Trending

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T22:49:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 10:49 pm

Batting great VVS Laxman will be joining NCA as the head of cricket on December 13 as his appointment, along with that of other coaches, was ratified by the general body of the BCCI on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Laxman, along with the appointment of former Australia and England bowling coach Troy Cooley as the pace bowling coach of National Cricket Academy, was finalised during the Annual General Meeting in Kolkata.

"Laxman's contract has been signed already. His last media assignment is the second Test between New Zealand and India. He will be joining Bengaluru from December 13. He is also for a certain period be in the West Indies for the U-19 ICC World Cup," a senior BCCI office-bearer, privy to the development, told PTI after the meeting.

He informed that one among the NCA coaches Hrishikesh Kanitkar or Sitanshu Kotak will don the head coach's hat for the U-19 global event.

"We have also finalised all the NCA coaching appointments and it has been minuted," he said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Ganguly, Shah invited for 'Mandela Dinner'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have been invited by Cricket South Africa for the 'Annual Nelson Mandela Dinner' scheduled on January 2. However, it is still not certain whether the BCCI bigwigs will travel to the Rainbow Nation to attend the prestigious event following the emergence of the Omicron variant that has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

India set to send 20-member squad plus net bowlers to South Africa

India will be sending 20 players across two formats for the upcoming three Test and three ODI series in South Africa along with extra net bowlers. Some among the 20 members will be those who are currently in South Africa for the A series.

"Most of them will come back after the third A Test but may be a couple will be selected in the main squad and a few who will be net bowler," the official said.

Tags

PTI V.V.S. Laxman Cricket Cricket - BCCI India Vs South Africa India national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

Eileen Ash, Oldest Test Cricketer And Former MI6 Agent, Dies At 110

I-League: Former Champions Chennai City FC Barred In Shocking Move By AIFF

Ajaz Patel Says He's Seen Highlights Of Anil Kumble's Ten-wicket Haul Many Times

Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Ross Taylor With A 'Dream Ball' In Mumbai Test - WATCH

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 2: Babar Azam-Azhar Ali Stand Helps Pakistan Recover

BCCI AGM: Age Limit For Match Officials, Support Staff Increased To 65 Years

VVS Laxman 'Has To Apply' For NCA Chief's Post, Says Jay Shah After BCCI AGM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Take Control Despite Ajaz Patel's 'Perfect 10'

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Take Control Despite Ajaz Patel's 'Perfect 10'

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Enters Final; Lakshya Sen Loses In Semis

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Enters Final; Lakshya Sen Loses In Semis

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: India Reverses Decision, Hockey Teams To Compete

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: India Reverses Decision, Hockey Teams To Compete

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

Read More from Outlook

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Aamir Shaikh / Aamir Shaikh aka Shaikhspeare traces talks about the genre that uses music as a means to dissent.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

'I Remember Kumble's 10-for, Seen It Plenty Of Times': Patel

'I Remember Kumble's 10-for, Seen It Plenty Of Times': Patel

Jayanta Oinam / Ajaz Patel on Saturday became only the third bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test innings, joining Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in a select club.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement