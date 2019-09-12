Virat Kohli's Nostalgia Tweet Reignites MS Dhoni's Retirement Speculation. End Of Mahi In Sight?

With no action on the field, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sure is having time for introspection. On Thursday, he recalled a game he will never forget and revealed that how former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made him "run like in a fitness test". (More Cricket News)

Sharing the photo of the match, Kohli wrote: "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test, MS Dhoni".

In a 2016 World T20 match against Australia, India were four down at 96 while chasing a 161-run target at Mohali.

Then, the skipper and his predecessor stitched an unbroken 67-run stand to help India win the match by six wickets with five balls to spare. That fifth-wicket stand was built around their spectacular running between the wickets.

By the way, both Kohli and Dhoni are two of the fittest cricketers in the world. In a recent interview with journalist Graham Bensinger, Kohli revealed how he worked on his fitness that lifted his game after coming back from the Australian tour in 2012.