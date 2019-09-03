﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain – All You Need To Know About His Record

WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain – All You Need To Know About His Record

India's 257-run win over the West Indies in Jamaica on Monday was 28th in Tests for Virat Kohli, making him the most successful Indian captain in the traditional format of the sport

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain – All You Need To Know About His Record
Kohli now has 28 wins in 48 Test matches.
AP Photo
WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain – All You Need To Know About His Record
outlookindia.com
2019-09-03T00:47:04+0530

Virat Kohli is now the undisputed king. The 30-year-old from Delhi led India to a 2-0 series clean sweep in the West Indies to become the most India's most successful captain in Test Cricket.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

India produced a top-notch bowling performance in a clinical 257-run demolition of the West Indies in the second Test to put them on top of ICC World Test Championship points table.

In the process, the skipper overtook his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Indian captain with most Test wins. Kohli now has 28 Test wins in 48 outings, as against Dhoni's 27 in 60. Third in the list is Sourav Ganguly (21 in 49).

Kohli had equaled Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins in the first game of the series at North Sound, Antigua.

Dhoni had a win percentage of 45 as captain, after winning 27 matches, losing 18 and drawing 15 as against Kohli's win percentage is 58.3 -- the best among all other Indian captains in the format. In the 48 Tests under Virat Kohli, India have registered 28 wins, lost 10 games and drawn another 10.

Earlier, the run-machine had also surpassed Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain in the first Test of the series. Kohli now has 13 away wins as captain in 27 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games.

After Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli took over. In 2018, Kohli led India to their first-ever series win in Australia as his team defeated the hosts 3-1 to seal a historic win in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Kingston (Jamaica) Cricket India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sports
Next Story : West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's Brilliant Direct Hit Stuns Shamarh Brooks – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters