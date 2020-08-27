Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Expecting First Child In January 2021

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have announced the arrival of their first child in January 2021. The duo married in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as 'Virushka', took to social media to reveal the happy news.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021", said Anushka in a Twitter post showing off her babybump with husband Kohli overlooking her shoulder.

The post drew congratulatory messages from their millions of fans.

Virat is now in Dubai with Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2020. The tournament will be played between September and November after the World T20 in Australia got cancelled.

When the baby will arrive in January, Kohli will be playing a Test series in Australia.