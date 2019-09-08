India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables' list for the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month. (More Cricket News)

The team will be led by Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach.

The team includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent TNPL.

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

The probables: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund, N Jagadeesan, B Parajith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan

Paul, S Lokeshwar, K Mukunth, Murali Vijay, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Murugan Ashwin.