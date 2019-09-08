﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Vijay Hazare Trophy: Heavyweights Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay In Tamil Nadu Probables

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Heavyweights Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay In Tamil Nadu Probables

The Tamil Nadu team will be led by Dinesh Karthik, and has India stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar, etc

PTI 08 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Heavyweights Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay In Tamil Nadu Probables
The 18th season of Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to take place in September and October 2019.
File Photo
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Heavyweights Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay In Tamil Nadu Probables
outlookindia.com
2019-09-08T19:54:32+0530

India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables' list for the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month. (More Cricket News)

The team will be led by Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach.

The team includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent TNPL.

Also Read: DK Tenders Unconditional Apology After Violating BCCI Clause

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

The probables: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund, N Jagadeesan, B Parajith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan
Paul, S Lokeshwar, K Mukunth, Murali Vijay, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Murugan Ashwin.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Murali Vijay Vijay Shankar Chennai Cricket Cricket - Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy Sports
Next Story : Charismatic, Bold And Erudite Ram Jethamalni Was Beacon Of Criminal Law In The Country
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters