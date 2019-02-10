﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  VIDEO: Unsavoury Scenes At Karachi Kings Kit Launch

VIDEO: Unsavoury Scenes At Karachi Kings Kit Launch

It all started with the journalist Shoaib Jatt of SAMAATV showing his disappointment over a statement made by the actor.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2019
VIDEO: Unsavoury Scenes At Karachi Kings Kit Launch
Screengrab: Twitter
VIDEO: Unsavoury Scenes At Karachi Kings Kit Launch
outlookindia.com
2019-02-10T16:49:12+0530
Also Read

The recent team kit launching ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings was marred by an unexpected verbal duel between actor Fahad Mustafa and a journalist over who's the best bowler after Wasim Akram.

It all started with the journalist Shoaib Jatt of SAMAATV showing his disappointment over the actor's reported claim that after Akram, Mohammad Amir is the greatest bowler.

Jatt said, "Fahad bhai thori bahut pad lete to (cricket ke bare mai), yeh sawal na karte (Fahad bhai, had you studied/ watch cricket, you wouldn't have asked/made such a question/statement).

In reaction, Fahad asked Jatt's mic to be muted. Watch it here:

Not so warranted behaviours from the host and guest certainly put Akram and Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, who were on the stage, awkward positions.

And Pakistani cricket fans have taken exception to the controversy. Here are some reactions:

Last year, Akram joined Kings as president. The legendary fast bowler is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers the game has ever seen, and often ranked as the best ODI bowler of all time. He was the first bowler to take 500 ODI wickets. He also has 415 Test wickets.

Amir is regarded as one of the most gifted bowlers but his talents have been undermined by indisciplined and was arrested for spot-fixing in 2010, and was subsequently banned for five years. He returned to international cricket in 2016.

The fourth season of PSL will held from February 14 to March 17, 2019. And Amir will spearhead Kings' pace attack in the competition.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Wasim Akram Karachi Cricket Cricket Controversies Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : When Lal Bahadur Shastri Asked 'Who Is Meena Kumari'!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters