BCCI Rescues Mohammed Shami After US Reject Visa For Adultery, Domestic Violence

Mohammed Shami found himself in trouble again after his US visa got rejected due to his existing police record on domestic violence and adultery charges. It was only when BCCI stepped in, the India national cricket team bowler got the clearance.

According to PTI, a BCCI source revealed that CEO Rahul Johri penned a letter to the US Embassy, stating the paceman's achievements for India. He also provided a full police report about Shami's marital issues with estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Indian players get their visas under the P1 category, which is provided to members of internationally recognised foreign team of athletes).

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Downs Bangladesh On Farewell After Kusal Perera Ton

"Yes, Shami's visa application was initially rejected by the US embassy. It was found that his police verification record was incomplete. However now it has been sorted and all the required documents have been furnished," revealed a BCCI source to PTI.

"Once the visa application got rejected, CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter of request, citing Shami's achievements including participation in multiple World Cups. Also the documents were furnished," he added.

Shami and his wife Jahan separated in early 2018. It was after she had accused him of adultery and domestic violence. She also filed an FIR against him in Kolkata and their divorce case is currently sub-judice.

(PTI Inputs)