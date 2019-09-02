﻿
US Open 2019: Below-Par Ashleigh Barty Crashes Out After Losing To Wang Qiang

There will be no US Open quarter-final clash between Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams after the Australian lost to Wang Qiang

Omnisport 02 September 2019
Ashleigh Barty, the second seed, was well below her best in a 6-2 6-4 defeat marked by 39 unforced errors.
Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the US Open in the fourth round as she suffered a straight-sets defeat to Wang Qiang at Flushing Meadows. (TENNIS NEWS

French Open champion Barty had the chance to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Serena Williams with victory at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

However, the second seed was well below her best in a 6-2 6-4 defeat marked by 39 unforced errors.

Wang, meanwhile, displayed impressive character in reaching her first grand slam quarter-final.

She saved four break points in a 10-minute game to hold for 5-3 in the second set and was required to hold off two more as she successfully served out the win in an hour and 22 minutes.

"I'm very focused on court, I just tried to hit aggressive," 18th seed Wang told ESPN on court afterwards.

Asked if she would be doing her homework by watching Williams' clash with Petra Martic, Wang said: "I think that's my coach's homework. I just want to enjoy now."

