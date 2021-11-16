Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Uganda Para-Badminton International: Indian Players Safe After Twin Blasts Near Team Hotel

According to Gaurav Khanna, chief coach of the Indian para-badminton team, the blasts happened around 100 metres away from the hotel.

Pramod Bhagat, who is going to compete in the Uganda Para-Badminton International, informed all the players are safe in their hotel rooms. | File photo

2021-11-16T21:21:14+05:30
Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 9:21 pm

Indian para shuttlers competing at the Uganda Para-Badminton International suffered a jolt when there were multiple explosions near the team hotel at the capital city of Kampala on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

The two bomb blasts led to the death of at least three civilians and caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city's centre. Chief coach of the Indian para-badminton team, Gaurav Khanna said the blasts happened around 100 metres away from the hotel but everyone is safe and there is nothing to worry.

“Few players were leaving for the badminton hall when there was this blast. It led to lot of choas on the street. We also immediately went back but now things are fine. We have spoken to the embassy and there is nothing to worry,” Khanna told PTI.

“It won't have any affect on our schedule and the tournament also goes on. We have a big contingent, including 54 players who are competing in the tournament.” According to local police, it was a coordinated attack by extremists and three suicide bombers died in the blasts.

Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, who is part of the Indian contingent, participating in tournament also said they are safe and there was nothing to worry.

“We are safe. There was a blast. Nothing to worry. It has not affected our schedule. We didn’t feel it much. There was little chaos but everyone is safe and the tournament will go on as schedule,” Bhagat, who will open his campaign on Wednesday, told PTI.

“We are 15 Indians players in our hotel, there are 15-20 players in another hotel too but all are safe.” The Para-Badminton India took to social media to inform about the players' safety. “Indian Team is Safe! There is multiple Bomb Blast 100 mtr away from the official Hotel,” it tweeted. The event will end on November 21.

Uganda Badminton Para-Athlete Sports
