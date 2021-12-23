U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Start Campaign With Thumping Win Over UAE

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Put in to bat, India put up 282 for five, courtesy Harnoor Singh's 120 off 130 balls and skipper Yash Dhull's 63 off 68 balls. Then, the bowlers ran through the opposition to complete a 154-run rout of UAE.

India and UAE cricketers meet after the end of their U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22 match in Dubai on December 23, 2021. | Courtesy: ACC

2021-12-23T18:52:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 6:52 pm

Harnoor Singh struck a fine hundred before the Indian bowlers ran through the opposition to complete a 154-run rout of UAE in their opening U-19 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Put in to bat, India put up 282 for five, courtesy Harnoor's 120 off 130 balls and skipper Yash Dhull's 63 off 68 balls. Rajvardhan Hangargekar's unbeaten 48 off 23 balls provided the final flourish.

UAE used as many as nine bowling options at the ICC Academy Ground but the move did not help their cause.

The home team's batters came a cropper against the Indian bowling line up, folding up for 128 in 34.3 overs.

Hangargekar took three wickets for India while Garv Sangwan, Vicky Oswal and Kaushal Tamble took two each.

India next play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

In the other matches played on Thursday, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by four wickets and Sri Lanka hammered Kuwait by 274 runs.

The tournament is being played ahead of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies next month.

