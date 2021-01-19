Toyota Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Eases Into Second Round

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu entered the second round of Toyota Thailand Open after beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-13 on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who lost to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, in her first match after the coronavirus-induced break at the first leg of the Thailand Open (YONEX) last week, took just 43 minutes to beat her Thai opponent.

This was their 12th meeting, and Sindhu has extended the head-to-head lead 11-1. Ongbamrungphan had won the last meeting, in 2019 a Hong Kong Open.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on Intanon Ratchanok of Thailand in another women's singles match.

Besides the two 'Thailand Opens', the Asia leg also comprises HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 (27-31 January), which will conclude the coronavirus-hit 2020 season.

