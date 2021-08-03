August 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For Final

Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For Final

Toor, who had qualified for Olympics with a personal best of 21.49m, could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m

PTI 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:28 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For Final
Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor's below-par show meant that he made an exit even before the start of second qualification.
File Photo
Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For Final
outlookindia.com
2021-08-03T17:28:56+05:30

Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's Olympic campaign ended miserably as he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the qualification group A in Tokyo on Tuesday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Toor, who had qualified for Olympics with a personal best of 21.49m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in June, could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish at 13th out of 16 competitors.

Competing with a heavily bandaged shoulder, his next two throws were fouls.

The below-par show meant that Toor made an exit even before the start of second qualification.

Those who cleared 21.20m or at least 12 best performers from the two qualifying rounds made the final cut.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 4: Spotlight On Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Women's Hockey Team - Watch Live

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shot put Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos