Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Kento Momota, World No 1, Ousted In Group Stage

World number one and hosts Japan's medal hope Kento Momota has been ousted from the Tokyo Olympics after a shock first round loss on Wednesday.

Momota lost to unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee 15-21, 19-21, ending his bid for the gold medal after just two games. This comes a day after tennis star Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Games.

More To Follow...

