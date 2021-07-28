July 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Kento Momota, World No 1, Ousted In Group Stage

Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Kento Momota, World No 1, Ousted In Group Stage

Momota lost to unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee 15-21, 19-21

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Kento Momota, World No 1, Ousted In Group Stage
Kento Momota of Japan reacts after losing to South Korea's Kwanghee Heo during men's singles group play stage Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Kento Momota, World No 1, Ousted In Group Stage
outlookindia.com
2021-07-28T19:00:10+05:30

World number one and hosts Japan’s medal hope Kento Momota has been ousted from the Tokyo Olympics after a shock first round loss on Wednesday.  Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Momota lost to unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee 15-21, 19-21, ending his bid for the gold medal after just two games. This comes a day after tennis star Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Games.

 

More To Follow...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic Relishing The Village Life Experience

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kento Momota Tokyo Badminton Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos