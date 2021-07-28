Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Kento Momota, World No 1, Ousted In Group Stage

World number one and hosts Japan’s medal hope Kento Momota has been ousted from the Tokyo Olympics after a shock first round loss on Wednesday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News
Momota lost to unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee 15-21, 19-21, ending his bid for the gold medal after just two games. This comes a day after tennis star Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Games.
More To Follow...
