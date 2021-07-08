Tokyo Olympics, Badminton Draw, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth To Know Their Opponents Today

Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu will enter Tokyo Olympics as one of the favourites. But a lot will depend on the draw she gets. The entry list featuring 43 players for the women's singles was announced on July 5. (More Badminton News)

Yes, defending champion Carolina Marin has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics with an injury, but the field still remains highly competitive with the likes of Chen Yufei (China, 1), Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei, 2), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan, 3), Akane Yamaguchi (Japan, 4) and Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand, 5) all seeded ahead of Sindhu (6).

An Seyoung (South Korea, 7), He Bing Jao (China, 8), Michelle Li (Canada, 9) and Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand, 10) complete the top ten.

In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth has been seeded 13 with Kento Momota (Japan, 1), Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei, 2), Anders Antonsen (Denmark, 3), Victor Axelsen (Denmark, 4) and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia, 5) making the top five.

India's men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are seeded eighth.

A total of 173 athletes - 87 men and 86 women - from 50 National Olympic Committees have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. And they will know their respective fixtures today, 14 days before the start of the Games.

Check the complete entry list HERE.

All you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics badminton draw

When is the Tokyo Olympics badminton draw?

The Tokyo Olympics badminton draw will happen on July 8 (Thursday), 2021.

Where is the Tokyo Olympics badminton draw happening?

The Tokyo Olympics badminton draw will be held at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, England.

What is the start time for Tokyo Olympics badminton draw?

The Tokyo Olympics badminton draw starts at 6:30 PM IST/2 PM BST.

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics badminton draw live?

The Tokyo Olympics badminton draw can be watched live on BWF's YouTube channel [ https://www.youtube.com/c/bwftv ] and Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/bwfbadminton ] page.

Fact Sheet

Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's singles gold medallist Chen Long (China) is the only defending champion in any of the five categories -- men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), PV Sindhu (India), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) and Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) are the other returning medallists in their respective categories.

Shin Seungchan (Korea) will look to better her women’s doubles Rio 2016 bronze with new partner Lee Sohee.

Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) could become the first badminton player in Olympic history to medal 13 years apart if he reaches the podium in Tokyo. Now, 36, he won men’s doubles gold with the late Markis Kido at Beijing 2008.

