July 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Ashleigh Barty To Stay Outside The Village, Bubbles Within Bubbles For Australian Athletes

Tokyo Olympics: Ashleigh Barty To Stay Outside The Village, Bubbles Within Bubbles For Australian Athletes

Ashleigh Barty, who only last week lifted her maiden Wimbledon title, is hoping to continue the momentum and add an Olympic gold medal to her kitty

Agencies 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:46 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Ashleigh Barty To Stay Outside The Village, Bubbles Within Bubbles For Australian Athletes
Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the Wimbledon trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final in London on July 10, 2021.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tokyo Olympics: Ashleigh Barty To Stay Outside The Village, Bubbles Within Bubbles For Australian Athletes
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T09:46:59+05:30

The day after Ashleigh Barty's arrival into Japan, Australia's chef de mission Ian Chesterman has confirmed the world number one tennis player will not be staying inside the Olympic village during her stay in Tokyo. (More Sports News)

Barty, who only last week lifted her maiden Wimbledon trophy, is hoping to continue the momentum and add an Olympic gold medal to her kitty.

So far, four athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 inside the Olympic village - including three from South Africa and one from Japan.

However, Chesterman emphasised that Australia has not instructed their athletes to keep away from athletes of a particular country.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: World Should See Safe Games Staged, Says Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Ashleigh Barty Tennis Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos