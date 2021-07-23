July 23, 2021
Tokyo 2020: Olympic Map Changed After Ukraine Protests

Late Thursday the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders. On Friday morning, there was no line across the peninsula

23 July 2021
Tokyo 2020: Olympic Map Changed After Ukraine Protests
Representative Image
The map is part of a 'Cheer Zone' feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games.
File Photo
Tokyo 2020: Olympic Map Changed After Ukraine Protests
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T10:16:00+05:30

A map on the Olympic website has been changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The map is part of a “Cheer Zone” feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games.

Late Thursday the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders. On Friday morning, there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan tells the Associated Press in an e-mail that “we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected.”

(AP)

