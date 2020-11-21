Three Cricketers, Official Test COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Bengal T20 Challenge

Three cricketers, including Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bengal T20 Challenge beginning on November 24. (More Football News)

Apart from Raman and Writtick, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive.

Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble to mark the return of cricket to Eden Gardens after the COVID-19 lockdown.

"A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive," CAB said in a media statement.

"They have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment," it added.

The tournament will see a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 standbyes.

