Thisara Perera Hits Six Sixes In An Over En Route 2nd Fastest Fifty In List A - WATCH

March 29, 2021
Poshan
Thisara Perera became the ninth player ever to hit six sixes in an over. But in international cricket, only Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard - have achieved this feat

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Thisara Perera punishing Dilhan Cooray
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Thisara Perera on Sunday became the first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over during Sri Lanka Army Sports Club's Major Clubs Group A game match against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club. (More Cricket News)

In a truncated to 41-overs-a-side match, the Army Sports Club captain walked in to bat at No. 5 with 20 balls remaining in their innings. The all-rounder then hit Dilhan Cooray for six sixes in an over. The offspinner ended up conceding 73 runs in four overs.

The match was, however, declared a no result with rain playing spoilsport. Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club were struggling at 73/6 after 17 overs in the chase of Army Sports Club 318/3.

Perera, in the process, also became second-fastest to hit a half-century in List A. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 13 balls. The record for the fastest fifty is in the name of former Sri Lanka allrounder Kaushalya Weeraratne, who smashed a 12-ball half-century for Ragana Cricket Club against Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club in November 2005.

Earlier this month, West Indies T20I captain Kieron Pollard hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dhananjaya for six sixes in Coolidge. Perera, 31, was part of the Sri Lanka team which toured the West Indies.

For the record, Perera became the ninth player ever to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket. But in international cricket, only Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard - have achieved this feat.

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers was the first-ever player to smash six sixes in an over.

India's Ravi Shastri, England's Ross Whiteley, Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazaiand New Zealand's Leo Carter are the others.

Rishabh Pant Is A Rare Talent, Can't Imagine An Indian Side Without Him - Ian Bell Heaps Praise On India Wicketkeeper

