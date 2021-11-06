Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Tarak Sinha, Man Who Coached Delhi's Cricket Stars, Dies At 71

Tarak Sinha was a Dronacharya Award recipient and among his famous pupils are Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

Tarak Sinha, Man Who Coached Delhi's Cricket Stars, Dies At 71
Cricket coach Tarak Sinha with India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. | File Photo

Trending

Tarak Sinha, Man Who Coached Delhi's Cricket Stars, Dies At 71
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T10:47:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 10:47 am

Dronacharya awardee and renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha succumbed to cancer early Saturday. He was 71. (More Cricket News)

Sinha was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi cancer hospital in New Delhi. He was critical due to multi-organ failure after battling cancer for some years. 

The founder of Sonnet Cricket Club was a guiding force in the lives of many international cricketers. He shaped the game of students like Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K. P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra, and Rishabh Pant.

His pupil Aakash took to Twitter to pay his respects.

"Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R.I.P. Om Shanti," Chopra wrote along with a picture of Sinha. 

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The Sonnet Cricket Club issued a statement. 

"It is with a heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of the Sonnet Club, who has left for his heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months. He has been the soul of Sonnet Cricket Club which has given India and Delhi cricket so many gems.

"We want to thank each and everyone who has been by his side in these trying times and prayed for his recovery. We also want to appreciate the efforts put in by the doctors in Jaipur and Delhi who worked tirelessly to revive him.

"Tarak sir's pride was his students and his support through this period kept him going. He was only thinking about grooming young talent during this battle. Even at the age of 70, he was enthusiastic about getting to the field and working on young cricketers.

"He was in good spirits till his last breath, believing he could still get up on his feet! It's a heavy day for all of us at Sonnet Club, the cricket fraternity and most importantly the students who have always seen him as a guardian.

"May his soul rest in peace and continue to bless us to carry his legacy forward! Om Shanti!"

Sinha was the only fifth cricket coach after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar, and Sunita Sharma, to be bestowed with the Dronacharya award.  

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Aakash Chopra Anjum Chopra Ashish Nehra Shikhar Dhawan Cricket Sports Dronacharya Award Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

ISSF President's Cup: Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Varun Chakravarthy Compares India Captain Virat Kohli With Burj Khalifa

T20 World Cup: Unfair To Judge India On Basis Of One Or Two Games, Says Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli Rues ‘Couple Of Good Overs’ Vs Pakistan, New Zealand Post Scotland Win

T20 World Cup 2021: India Crush Scotland In 39 Balls, Pray For ‘Sunday Sensation’ From Afghanistan

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare To Enter Semifinals

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Cricketers Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwis To Train In Kolkata Ahead Of Kanpur Test

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwis To Train In Kolkata Ahead Of Kanpur Test

Roberto Firmino Injures Hamstring, Massive Blow For Liverpool And Brazil

Roberto Firmino Injures Hamstring, Massive Blow For Liverpool And Brazil

Germany Recall Julian Draxler, Brandt For World Cup Qualifiers

Germany Recall Julian Draxler, Brandt For World Cup Qualifiers

Ansu Fati Returns For Spain's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Ansu Fati Returns For Spain's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Read More from Outlook

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

David Abraham / One of India’s leading designers looks into fashion’s mirror, as the world comes to terms with the twin threats of pandemic and climate crisis.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Harish Manav / Navjot Singh Sidhu took yet another dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday and asked what the government planned to do in the remaining 40 days that it was in power.

Advertisement