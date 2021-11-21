Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Defending Champions Tamil Nadu Face Karnataka In Southern Derby

The 2021 final will be a repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali summit clash, which saw Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu by one run in a thriller.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Defending Champions Tamil Nadu Face Karnataka In Southern Derby
Tamil Nadu players pose with the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after defeating Baroda by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TNCACricket)

Trending

Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Defending Champions Tamil Nadu Face Karnataka In Southern Derby
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T15:47:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 3:47 pm

An upbeat Karnataka stand on the way of Tamil Nadu's bid to defend their title in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Delhi on Monday in an exciting Southern derby. (More Cricket News)

The 2021 final will be a repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali summit clash, which saw Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu by one run in a thriller.

In the final of the delayed 2020-21 edition earlier this year, Tamil Nadu had defeated Baroda to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

Come Monday at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Tamil Nadu will be aiming to exact revenge for their 2019 final loss and defend their title while Karnataka would be hoping to win a third SMA title.

And for that to happen, their opener Rohan Kadam, would need to come up with another big knock, like the one he played in the semi-final against Vidarbha.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

He and skipper Manish Pandey would be hoping to tame the strong and varied Tamil Nadu attack and give the side a flying start.

The team would also be hoping that their middle-order clicks, as inconsistency has been an issue. Karun Nair has not been among the runs and he would like to make his presence felt.

The likes of in-form Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi and BR Sharath will need to support the top order.

However, Karnataka would worry more about their bowling attack, especially the pace unit comprising Vidyadhar Patil (4 wickets so far), V Vyshak (7 wkts) and M B Darshan (6 wkts).

It is a rather inexperienced trio but they have done well under the circumstances and carried the team into the finale. They will have their role cut out in the summit clash against a formidable TN batting unit.

Though Karnataka will miss the experience and guile of K Gowtham (7 wickets) owing to his selection for the India 'A' team, the spin duo of KC Cariappa (10 wickets) and J Suchith (6 wkts) will be crucial to the team's prospects and their eight overs could have a bearing on the outcome.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have been in good form in the tournament. It has been a team performance thus far with different players contributing at various stages.

Yet, a lot would depend on the start provided by the dynamic duo of N Jagadeesan (163 runs, 1 fifty) and C Hari Nishaanth (177) and how newbie B Sai Sudharsan (173 runs) can build on it.

Skipper Vijay Shankar leads the run-scoring charts for TN with 181 (1 fifty, 14 boundaries and 8 sixes from five matches). He can turn a match around with his batting abilities alone and will look to unleash some big ones to help the team defend the title.

Also, the power-hitting of M Shahrukh Khan has come in handy for the team at times and he will be one to watch out if the top-order fails to fire.

The team will be sweating over the availability of left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who missed the last two matches owing to a niggle.

However, Sandeep Warrier and P Saravana Kumar, who grabbed a fifer in the semifinal win over Hyderabad, have done a good job while the spinners -- R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin and R Sanjay Yadav -- have been superb, containing the scoring and also picking up wickets.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been involved in several interesting battles in the past and Monday's finale promises to be another one in that list.

Vijay Shankar and Co will be aware that the team's last win over their opponent in this tournament came in 2017 and they will be keen to set the record straight.

Match starts at Noon.

Tags

PTI Vijay Shankar Manish Pandey Delhi Cricket Cricket - Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In India's Test Squad

IND Vs NZ 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In India's Test Squad

Live Streaming Of South Africa A Vs India A: Priyank Panchal Leads India -- Full Schedule, Squads And Live Timings

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Olympic Champion PV Sindhu To Contest BWF Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Holds Up Sri Lanka, West Indies (224/9) Trail By 162

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Holds Up Sri Lanka, West Indies (224/9) Trail By 162

Chelsea Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku All Set For Chelsea Return

Chelsea Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku All Set For Chelsea Return

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh Pick Uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja For First Test Vs Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh Pick Uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja For First Test Vs Pakistan

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement