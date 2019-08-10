Suresh Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Be Sidelined For 4-6 Weeks

﻿
India batsman Suresh Raini underwent a knee surgery. He has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In Test format, he has registered 768 runs, while in ODI, he has notched 5,615 runs. In T20I, he has amassed 1,605 runs.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Indian cricketer Suresh Raini is going to sidelined for some part of the opening stages of 2019-20 domestic season after having undergone a knee surgery in Amsterdam, on August 9.

Raina will require atleast four to six weeks to recover.

"Suresh Raina went through a surgery for his knee where he is been facing discomfort for last few months. The surgery is been successful and it will require him 4-6 weeks of rehab for recovery," Dr. H Van Der Hoeven, who is treating him said.

ALSO READ: Why BCCI Agreed To Come Under NADA And Become A National Sports Federation -- Revealed

The BCCI also took to Twitter to inform fans about his surgery.

Raini has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In Test format, he has registered 768 runs, while in ODI, he has notched 5,615 runs. In T20I, he has amassed 1,605 runs.

Heavy Rains In Kerala Claim 42 Lives, Over 1 Lakh In Relief Camps
