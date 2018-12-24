Steve Smith Is The Virat Kohli Of Australian Team: Justin Langer

Ahead of the all-important Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Australia coach Justin Langer has compared now-banned Steve Smith with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"I have spoken to him [Smith]. That's much more important to me than what I read in the press - that's with absolute respect - because I hear it straight from the horse's mouth," Sydney Morning Herald reports Langer as saying.

Smith, who was the captain of the Aussie team, is serving a ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year.

Smith and Kohli have a bitter rivalry.

"I think he's in a very determined place. Obviously, it's been a really tough time for him. But we can't wait to see - can't wait to have him back. [I am] really looking forward to this - he's [the] Virat Kohli of the Australian cricket team. That's the truth of it. He's an outstanding player, he's been our captain. He's a fantastic young bloke," Langer added.

In Smith's absence, Tim Paine is leading the Aussies in Test cricket.

"I know how determined he is to get back and play for Australia. That makes me feel warm and fuzzy, knowing Steve Smith is determined."

Langer also said that Warner must be training like 'Rockey Balboa' for his return.

"I know Davey Warner is the same. Davey Warner would be training like Rocky Balboa at the moment. They're very determined to get back into the Australian cricket team. There's a process. Obviously, it's going to happen in the next little bit but it's a pretty exciting time I think," Langer added.

Smith and Warner are likely to make their international return in an ODI series against Pakistan next year.

The third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will be played at Melbourne. India won the first match at Adelaide, then the Aussies won the Perth Test.