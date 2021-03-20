Stefanos Tsitsipas To Face Alexander Zverev In Mexican Open Final

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the Mexican Open final with a routine victory over Italian teenage sensation Lorenzo Musetti in Acapulco on Friday. (More Tennis News)

Tsitsipas triumphed 6-1 6-3 in 79 minutes to get past 19-year-old Musetti, who had beaten third seed Diego Schwartzman and former world number three Grigor Dimitrov on his run to the semis.

The Greek top seed will play second seed Alexander Zverev in Saturday's final after the German got past countryman Dominik Koepfer 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in their semi-final, which was literally rocked by an earthquake.

The broadcast cameras shook mid-point but play continued as a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered to the north of Marquelia, which is to the east of Acapulco.

Tsitsipas holds a 5-1 record against Zverev, who is ranked seventh in the world and made last year's US Open final.

Stef sails into the final @steftsitsipas beats Musetti 6-1, 6-3 and will play Zverev in the @AbiertoTelcel final #AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/vZJnxYlP8p — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2021

"Sascha is someone I've played against in the past and it's never easy. We're both really hungry and we're both very competitive," Tsitsipas said.

The Greek made light work of Musetti, winning five straight games in the opening set after starting at 1-1.

Unforced errors cost Musetti, who had his moments, but Tsitsipas was on song with 17 of 23 winners off his forehand.

Musetti will move into the top 100 of the rankings for the first time on Monday after his breakthrough week.

"We'll definitely see a lot from Lorenzo in the future, he has a wonderful one-handed backhand and creates lots of opportunities. He showed his level this week," Tsitsipas said.

When the earthquake hit in Acapulco #AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/wVwFF6JuCs — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2021

