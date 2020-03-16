Stealing At Delhi Local League Football Match: DSA Says It Will Make Venues 'Theft-Proof'

Stunned by an incident of dressing-room theft during a senior division local league match here, the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) says it will put in place new security protocols to make venues "theft-proof".

The incident happened during DSA's senior division match between Delhi United Club and City FC Club at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, on Friday.

Cell phones, cash and other belongings of a few Delhi United players were stolen from the dressing room.

An FIR has been registered at the Lodhi Colony police station on the basis of the statement given by the manager of Delhi United team.

The Delhi Soccer Association (Football Delhi) is also investigating the matter.

"We will bring in new protocols so that such incidents don't take place in future. We will try to ensure nobody is able to get through with something like this," DSA president Shaji Prabhakaran told PTI.

The new protocols he listed included restricting access of people not associated with the competing teams and better monitoring by CCTV cameras.

"This (theft) is definitely the work of someone who is familiar to the JLN. Else how would the person know what is where in such a big stadium.

"This is a serious matter because the players are bound to feel insecure and unsafe when such things happen. How will they play on the field," he added.

Prabhakaran said the Delhi Police will meet them on Monday and expressed confidence that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

"The DCP New Delhi is meeting the DSA officials as part of the investigative process and I am sure they will nab those involved.

"There are 5-6 cell phones which have been stolen and the police will look to track them down," he said.

Apart from cash and mobile phones, it is learnt the thieves have also stolen ATM cards and documents of some of the players.

Prabhakaran added: "The police is interrogating the workers. They are expanding the investigation so that the accused is caught as soon as possible."

Both players and officials are, however, fully cooperating in the police probe.