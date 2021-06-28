Sri Lanka vs India: Cryptocurrency Platform Makes Debut In Cricket Title Sponsorship

After mobile phones, edu-tech companies and fantasy sports companies, a cryptocurrency exchange platform is going to make its debut in cricket title sponsorship. (More Cricket News)



According to well-placed sources, CoinDCX, a fintech company that prides itself as India’s largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange platform, will be the title sponsors of the Sri Lanka vs India T20 series to be played in Colombo on July 21, July 23 and July 25.



Cryptocurrency is gaining in popularity and CoinDCX will be making its first solid foray into the world of sports sponsorship. The Indian team is being led by Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid is the coach. The Indian Test team, that recently lost the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton, is on a break ahead of the five-match Test series against England starting August 4 in Nottingham.



The now familiar edu-tech company Unacademy will be the title sponsors of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka vs India. Unacademy is one of the sponsors of the IPL and was in the running for the title sponsorship for IPL 2020.

The ODI series will be played in Colombo on July 13, July 16 and 18.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine